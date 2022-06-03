Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2022 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/28/2022 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2022 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.94) to GBX 78 ($0.99).

5/21/2022 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2022 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 87 ($1.10).

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 17,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,139. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

