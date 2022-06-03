Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $610.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.95.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.76. 8,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,734. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $499.78 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

