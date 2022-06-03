Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

REKR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 32.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

