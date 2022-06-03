Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $506.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares in the company, valued at $28,483,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

