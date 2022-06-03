Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.
RPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RPTX stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
