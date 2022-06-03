Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

RPTX stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.