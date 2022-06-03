Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Sells $46,848.47 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.39. 837,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

