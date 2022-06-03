Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harbour Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

HBRIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 670 ($8.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.46) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

HBRIY stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

