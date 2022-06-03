Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

SPWH opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $404.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

