Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.95). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,814 shares of company stock worth $631,748. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.