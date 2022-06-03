Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the business services provider will earn $6.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2023 earnings at $68.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $32.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $128.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $157.78 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,372.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,201.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,277.08. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 29.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Booking by 4.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

