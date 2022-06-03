Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 3rd (ABC, AI, AMSC, BLKLF, CAE, CHWY, CIEN, CLNN, CONN, COST)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 3rd:
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $165.00.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lowered by Wedbush to $13.00.
Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $58.00.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Wedbush to $30.00.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $60.00.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $16.00.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $13.00.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $525.00.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $84.00.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $192.00.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $220.00.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.50.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price cut by Stephens to $80.00.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $23.00.
Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group to $0.10.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. to $25.00.
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $21.50.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities to $50.00.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $80.00.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $20.00.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $48.00.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $85.00.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00.
Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $22.00.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $40.00.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $15.00.
PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $48.00.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG to $18.00.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $19.00.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $51.00.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $39.00.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $41.00.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.75.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $85.00.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $13.00.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00.
Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$2.00 to C$2.25.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $156.00.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $232.00.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $65.00.
WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$177.00 to C$184.00.
WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to $540.00.
