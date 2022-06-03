Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 3rd (ABC, AI, AMSC, BLKLF, CAE, CHWY, CIEN, CLNN, CONN, COST)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 3rd:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $165.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target cut by Wedbush to $13.00.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $11.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $58.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $30.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $60.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $16.00.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) had its target price lowered by Stephens to $13.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $525.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $84.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $192.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $220.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price cut by Stephens to $80.00.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $23.00.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group to $0.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. to $25.00.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) had its price target cut by Hovde Group to $21.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities to $50.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $80.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $20.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $48.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $85.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $3.00.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $22.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $40.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $15.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $48.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $18.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $19.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $51.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG to $39.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $41.00.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.75.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $85.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $13.00.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $156.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $232.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $65.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$177.00 to C$184.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $540.00.

