Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 3rd (ABC, AI, AMSC, BLKLF, CAE, CHWY, CIEN, CLNN, CONN, COST)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 3rd:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $165.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target cut by Wedbush to $13.00.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $11.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $58.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $30.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $60.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $16.00.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) had its target price lowered by Stephens to $13.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $525.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $84.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $192.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $220.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price cut by Stephens to $80.00.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $23.00.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group to $0.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. to $25.00.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) had its price target cut by Hovde Group to $21.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities to $50.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $80.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $20.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $48.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $85.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $3.00.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $22.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $40.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $15.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $48.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $18.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $19.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $51.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG to $39.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $41.00.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.75.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $85.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $13.00.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $156.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $232.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $65.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$177.00 to C$184.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $540.00.

