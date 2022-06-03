Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zscaler (ZS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS):

5/31/2022 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the pandemic’s negative impact. Also, recent acquisitions, Smokescreen and Trustdome, are expected to enhance its portfolio. Nonetheless, the company’s aggressive investment toward sales & marketing and research & development might weigh on its near-term profitability. Moreover, intensifying competition poses a concern.”

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $405.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $410.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $405.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $200.00.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $320.00 to $210.00.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $172.00.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $190.00.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $160.00.

5/27/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $225.00.

5/25/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $200.00.

5/19/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $147.00.

5/16/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $200.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $326.00 to $281.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZS stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.51. 38,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,862. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average is $245.96.

Get Zscaler Inc alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.