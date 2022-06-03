Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Scout24 (G24)

Scout24 (ETR: G24) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/31/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($83.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/27/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($72.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/25/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/16/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/9/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($78.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €64.00 ($68.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($81.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($78.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($72.04) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($83.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €66.70 ($71.72) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/28/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($81.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €58.48 ($62.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Scout24 SE has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($78.88). The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 56.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.27 and a 200 day moving average of €56.82.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

