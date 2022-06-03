Research Analysts Set Expectations for FUJIFILM Holdings Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for FUJIFILM in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FUJIY stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

