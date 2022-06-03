Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 302.35, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

