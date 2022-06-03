Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB):
- 5/29/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $1.25.
- 5/24/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “
- 5/23/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “
- 5/21/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “
- 5/5/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
CLRB stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.