Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB):

5/29/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $1.25.

5/24/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

5/23/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

5/21/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

5/5/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CLRB stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

