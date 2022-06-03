Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $358.00 to $407.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $292.00.

5/20/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $338.00.

4/20/2022 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been experiencing higher logistics costs and supply chain challenges. The most significant headwinds for the business continued to be prolonged transit lead times and cost pressures owing to container shortages, port congestion, and trucking and labor scarcity. To offset these, Deckers has been utilizing air freight. This, in turn, has been exerting pressure on margins. Nonetheless, management is trying to mitigate the impact of ongoing supply chain issues through early procurement of inventory and implementing targeted price increases to offset inflationary pressure. Well, demand seems to be strong for HOKA ONE ONE and UGG brands. Also, the company’s direct-to-consumer business has been robust. Net sales grew 10.2% during the third quarter.”

NYSE DECK opened at $272.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

