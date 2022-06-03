Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $452.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $446.00 to $419.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $477.00 to $472.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $480.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $480.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $487.00 to $442.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Deere & Company had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $475.00.

Shares of DE stock opened at $361.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.82. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $94,258,197. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.