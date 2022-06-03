Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $452.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $446.00 to $419.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $477.00 to $472.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $480.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $480.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/22/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $487.00 to $442.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Deere & Company had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $475.00.
Shares of DE stock opened at $361.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.82. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $94,258,197. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
