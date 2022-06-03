Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/23/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/19/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/13/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/13/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($86.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($83.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/2/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($83.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.10 ($66.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of SAX traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €50.95 ($54.78). 26,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €49.26 ($52.97) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($81.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.44 and a 200-day moving average of €63.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

