Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nitori (NCLTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nitori (OTC: NCLTY) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2022 – Nitori was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. "

6/2/2022 – Nitori was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2022 – Nitori was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Nitori was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2022 – Nitori was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Nitori was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/12/2022 – Nitori was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – Nitori was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NCLTY stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73. Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

