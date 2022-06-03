Reviewing CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CompoSecure alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CompoSecure and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00

CompoSecure presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.11%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Walker & Dunlop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.43 $13.51 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.88 $265.76 million $8.48 12.92

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60% Walker & Dunlop 20.65% 18.99% 6.01%

Risk and Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats CompoSecure on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.