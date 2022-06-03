Reviewing Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) & Its Competitors

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grupo Financiero Banorte to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte’s competitors have a beta of 22.15, indicating that their average stock price is 2,115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03% Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 22.95% 11.90% 0.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 1135 3421 2840 91 2.25

Grupo Financiero Banorte presently has a consensus price target of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365.41%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 66.85%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion $1.73 billion 9.86 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors $12.87 billion $3.02 billion 8.42

Grupo Financiero Banorte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte. Grupo Financiero Banorte is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 32.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte competitors beat Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,193 branches, 9,387 ATMs, and 159,780 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

