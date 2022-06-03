RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. RH updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH stock traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.94. 1,793,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,030. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 1-year low of $236.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.72.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in RH by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RH by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

