RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.33.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $305.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.16 and its 200 day moving average is $414.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.