RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $385.00 at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.33.

Shares of RH opened at $305.87 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.14.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

