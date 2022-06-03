RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.21.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.28. 39,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,690. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,829,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.