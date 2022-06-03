RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $305.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RH by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RH by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RH by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

