Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €240.00 ($258.06) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 28th.

RHM traded up €5.80 ($6.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €197.95 ($212.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €200.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €137.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €76.28 ($82.02) and a twelve month high of €222.60 ($239.35).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

