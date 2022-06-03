Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) PT Raised to $4.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:RAD opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $322.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 329,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 126,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 72.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 733,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

