RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:RIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 52,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,696. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
