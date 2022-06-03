RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 52,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,696. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

