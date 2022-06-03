RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:RIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 52,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,696. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
