Robert B. Rowling Sells 117,860 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 785,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,922. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

