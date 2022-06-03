Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 9,062 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $80,742.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,360.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. 25,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

