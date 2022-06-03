Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.