Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) vs. Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Terran Orbital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Lab USA N/A -18.42% -11.37% Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rocket Lab USA and Terran Orbital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Lab USA 0 1 6 0 2.86 Terran Orbital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus target price of 16.19, indicating a potential upside of 229.01%. Terran Orbital has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 188.85%. Given Rocket Lab USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Lab USA is more favorable than Terran Orbital.

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Lab USA has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Terran Orbital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Lab USA $62.24 million 36.66 -$117.32 million N/A N/A Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Terran Orbital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rocket Lab USA.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron small orbital launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Terran Orbital (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

