Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 533.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Aravive during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Aravive during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

