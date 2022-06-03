Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.75 ($5.06).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.36) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rotork from GBX 405 ($5.12) to GBX 345 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 280 ($3.54) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.78. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 253 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other Rotork news, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 10,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($33,780.36). Also, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($40,377.02).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

