Royal Bank of Canada Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$199.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

Shares of WSP Global stock remained flat at $$116.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.15. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

