Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $105.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

