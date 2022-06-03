Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,679.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,284. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

