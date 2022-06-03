Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $3,081,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,934,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,726 shares of company stock worth $21,108,284 over the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX opened at $40.56 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.