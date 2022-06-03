Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 82,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,564. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
