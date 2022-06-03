Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 82,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,564. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.