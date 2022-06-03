Royce Value Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE RVT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.74. 4,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
