Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.40 – $14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.90. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryder System by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.