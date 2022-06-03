Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NYSE:R opened at $80.44 on Friday. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

