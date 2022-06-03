Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.40 – $14.40 EPS.

Shares of R stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ryder System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.