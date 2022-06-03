Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

SBRA stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.41. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 591,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 992,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 692,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 604.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 425,549 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

