Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 174.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

