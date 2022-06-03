Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.18 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

